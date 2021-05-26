HP launches ‘Digitally Advanced Schools’ programme in Africa, Middle East

HP Inc on Tuesday launched its new, comprehensive, digital teaching and learning programme, HP Digitally Advanced Schools, in key markets in Africa and the Middle East.

The initiative brings together the complete education ecosystem by integrating three components: devices, solutions and capabilities, all under the HP brand.

Blending hardware and advanced pedagogy technologies into school curriculums, the programme ensures an impactful, immersive teaching and learning experience for both students and faculty members, the need for which has been accelerated by the pandemic.

The HP Digitally Advanced Schools programme consists of:

· Intel-powered HP Notebooks: This includes using a range of HP’s specially designed Education Edition products, such as the HP ProBook x360 11 G7 notebook, to ensure high-performance services for an uninterrupted learning experience that will increase student engagements and enable personalised learning

· HP Classeasy: A gamified learning management system, powered by Classera, that is designed to reinvent learning by inspiration, personalisation and engagement. Essentially, the platform re-creates classroom activities that were conducted in a brick-and-mortar school into a bytes and pixel environment. This includes integrating around 25 different modules into one learning solution; creating a virtual classroom using video conferencing tools such as Microsoft teams; and adding a layer of gamification to the platform to increase engagement, motivate and inspire learners and accelerate adoption of the tool

· HP School Coach: Powered by Mirai, this programme aims to improve school performance and student outcomes through high-impact digital teaching and learning, school governance and literacy attainment. The three functions of the programme are:

o Digital Pedagogy Coach: Helps to create a digital transformation strategy that is unique to each school by conducting a self and external assessment framework. It will therefore identify the digital direction for each school and will determine the need for development workshops based on gap analysis for teachers and school leaders

o School Improvement Coach: Puts the regulatory framework of the country into software to be able to track and monitor the performance of the school, based on insights, efficiency and transparency. This is especially important as school improvement and effective governance is essential to raising performance standards. It is a solution to the challenge of creating sustainable year-on-year improvement within schools and the education system in a cost-effective manner

o Literacy Attainment Coach: Literacy is considered a significant contributor to the development of students and schools. This service works on a country’s literacy index and aims to radically improve the literacy reading levels and attainment through artificial intelligence, targeted intervention and professional learning

Mayank Dhingra, Senior Education Business Lead, Middle East, Africa and Eastern Europe, HP Inc., said, “Our education solutions are bold, articulate and compelling. The launch of the HP Digitally Advanced Schools programme demonstrates HP’s commitment to supporting educators and students, by bringing together technology, expertise and solutions.

“It is no surprise that the education system has been disrupted by the pandemic. As a result, educators need to be agile and quickly adopt to the new reality, to ensure students’ learning stays on track. The launch of the HP Digitally Advanced Schools programme highlights the role technology and IT play in keeping students learning from wherever they are, now and into the future,” he continued.

The new programme is a part of HP’s commitment to extending HP’s education reach and enabling better learning outcomes for 100 million people globally by 2025. In addition to this new solution, HP has been introducing series of educational initiatives such as the Classroom of the Future, HP Innovation Garage, HP IDEA and HP LIFE that aim to utilise transformative technology for immersive learning.

