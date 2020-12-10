HP launches new PCs to boost productivity for Nigerian business users, IT teams, creators

HP, on Wednesday, announced new additions to its Personal Systems portfolio to help people stay connected, engaged, and productive.

The latest products include the EliteBook 800 Series PCs , ZBook Firefly 14, and ZBook Firefly 15 which feature new capabilities that allows business users, IT teams, and creators to stay connected and work virtually anywhere at the highest connection speeds possible with gigabit data rate Wi-Fi 6, 4G LTE or 5G.

All come with new AI-based noise reduction which suppresses background noises and keyboard clicks during conference calls, while the HP QuickDrop helps users transfer photos, videos and files quickly and securely between an HP PC and phone.

Announcing this, Ifeyinwa Afe, Managing Director, HP Nigeria said the new HP PCs couldn’t have come at a better time. “With more than half of worldwide employees working from home, employees and IT teams are adjusting to the new ways people collaborate and create – whether at home, in the office, or other remote locations, and our new products were developed with that in mind – to simplify their workflow,” she said.

HP Elite PCs and HP Workstations are part of the world’s most secure and manageable PCs, with newly embedded Tile™ capability allowing users (and IT) to easily locate the PCs whether nearby or far away. The new PCs come with HP’s new intrusion detection technology, HP Tamper Lock, which locks your PC if it has been physically opened or compromised and notifies the user.

HP Easy Clean, another unique feature, disables the touchscreen, keyboard, and clickpad at the touch of a button to clean without need of powering off. HP Sure View Reflect allows users to work discreetly, by showing a copper reflective finish when screen is viewed from the side.

Driving support for more environmentally conscious products, the PCs are part of the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio and use ocean-bound plastics in the speaker enclosure, and the outer box packaging is 100% sustainably sourced.

The new premium HP EliteBook 800 G8 Series PCs are crafted for the discerning for business users and it teams with a lightweight and flexible design, and superb connection and collaboration for powerful business resiliency.

Powered by up to 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, the devices are designed to meet the demands of mobility around the home, office, and everywhere in between.

With the HP EliteBook 800 G8 Series, available with 13.3″, 14″, and 15.6″ diagonal screens, users get a powerful, highly secure, and durable laptop with long battery life that keeps them connected and productive in any work setting.

The HP EliteBook 850 G8 has an NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450 discrete graphics option for ultimate performance. Co-engineered with Intel, select configurations of the HP EliteBook 800 series have been tested and verified to meet standards for the Intel® Evo® Platform ensuring high-, responsiveness, battery life, fast charge and instant wake.

In addition, the HP EliteBook x360 830 G8 features a 360-degree hinge and 13.3” diagonal touchscreen display to adapt to the way users create, connect, and collaborate, and optional HP Rechargeable Active Pen G3 which features a proximity alert that notifies users if they leave the pen behind.

The new HP ZBook Firefly G8 , available with a 14” and 15.6” diagonal screen, equips users on-the-go with the power and performance needed to design in 2D and review 3D iterations. Built for extreme mobility starting at just 1.35kg, the ZBook 14 is the world’s lightest mobile workstation with a color accurate display.

It is engineered to take select high-end ZBook experiences into the mainstream while maintaining the thin, sleek design that is as light as a MacBook Pro 13”. Now today’s technical and creative managers, STEAM students, and product designers can tap into pro-level performance with curated creator experiences like color accuracy and ISV certifications, seamless collaboration with enhanced connectivity, and industry-leading security.

Other features include a DreamColor display boasting a billion on-screen colours with world-class visual fidelity, giving creators confidence in their colours as new PANTONE® Validated displays meet Pantone’s colour fidelity criteria in the simulation of the full range of real-world PANTONE Colours; a new NVIDIA T500 professional graphics, featuring 4 GB GDDR6 VRAM, and up to 3X graphics performance over the previous generation, and 2.6x better performance than the Dell Precision 3550 – pull up schematics or designs.

Additionally, the ZBook Studio and Create G7 will soon be available with Ubuntu 20.04 and data science tools preloaded to be productive on day one.

This means data scientists can start training models with their new PC immediately instead of spending time tracking down and installing all the required tools.

This hardware and software solution set will allow data scientists to augment and accelerate their workflows with the flexibility and portability of a ZBook.

“Our continued collaboration with HP is all about giving users and IT departments peace of mind,” said CJ Prober, CEO of Tile. “Tile comes pre-installed on these devices and is easily activated to ensure you never have to wonder where your laptop is.”

“High-performance solutions that keep people connected and productive are essential for remote work,” said Sandeep Gupte, senior director of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA T500 in the HP ZBook Firefly G8 will enable graphics-intensive work in an ultra-compact form factor, no matter the location,” he said.