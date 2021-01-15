HP unveils innovative PCs at CES 2021

The PC has never been more essential, so this year at CES 2021, HP Inc. unveiled new devices and solutions designed to power hybrid work environments and growing personal creative studios.

With half of the global workforce still working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, new use cases for the PC are emerging for both consumers and employees remaining at home. Since COVID, there has been a seven-hour increase per week in time spent on personal PCs.

In some cases, this has resulted in an increase in everyday creativity – with photography, writing stories or articles, and live streaming being the top three activities among consumers. But working and staying at home isn’t always simple, with only 30% of people having a space where they can shut the door.

Yet 72% of knowledge workers want a hybrid remote-office model moving forward and 48% of Gen Z are considering an expansion of their freelance business in the future, requiring solutions with enhanced collaboration and micro-mobility features.

“While the PC is more essential than ever, what’s most important of all is people. Our innovation engine continues to be grounded in deep customer insights that help keep people connected, engaged, and contributing in this new world,” said Alex Cho, president, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “We are looking beyond the device people use to what will improve their experience – from software that provides lighting control for video calls, peripherals that enable a more customised experience, to how services can make it easier to monitor and manage devices for a multitude of devices.”

“The Way we work and where it happens has elevated the need for technology that keeps us productive and collaborative. The ability to work together despite being apart has never been more important. HP meets this need with the new HP Dragonfly G2 and HP Dragonfly Max with next-level collaboration,” Cho said.

Among the products unveiled at the CES 2021event include the HP Elite Dragonfly G2, the world’s lightest compact business convertible, weighing less than 1 kg, and one of the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio with striking finishes and accents that incorporate recycled materials, including ocean-bound plastics. The device offers incredible power through 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and new Intel® integrated graphics and allows users to stay connected through impressively fast 5G or gigabit-class 4G LTE connectivity, with Tile™ now built in.

Also on display at the ongoing tech event is The HP Elite Dragonfly Max which takes the Elite Dragonfly G2 beyond expectations to deliver the world’s most advanced collaboration in a business convertible, and provides a clear, crisp, and comfortable collaboration experience with enhanced features including: four wide-range microphones with AI-driven audio optimisation, a 5 MP + IR camera for high quality video chatting, and an HP Eye Ease display with blue light technology with Eyesafe® certification, to work, surf, or chat without burdening eyes.

Another on display is the HP Elite Folio which amps up productivity without limits with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform delivering multi-gigabit connectivity speeds with optional 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, and up to 24.5 hours of local video playback. Featuring a pull-forward form factor with a flexible, magnesium unibody design, the Elite Folio combines what people love about their phone, tablet, and PC all into one device.

HP also wowed guests with the HP EliteBook 840 G8 Aero, the under 1.13 kg. powerhouse equipped with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, integrated Tile™ capabilities, Wi-Fi 6, , and optional 5G LTE connectivity options. Part of the world’s most secure and manageable PCs, the device hosts a variety of HP security features to keep sensitive data safe, including an HP Privacy Camera and optional HP Sure View Reflect to protect against visual hacking.

Additional new devices from HP include the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8, both with special features which transforms each to the workstyle of choice with a powerful processor, strong security, an optional 5G connection. Also new is the HP Elite x2 G8 which combines modern PC performance with pure tablet mobility for professionals who desire freedom to work anywhere without compromising on productivity, security, or privacy.

Other products unveiled at the ongoing tech event include the HP ENVY 14, the mobile personal creative studio which gives people the freedom to create and stay connected from anywhere; the HP M-Series FHD Monitors which are designed for home workers and creatives who need to be productive, with a slim design for a modern look and feel, and the HP E24u G4 and HP E27u G4 USB-C Monitors which provides a clean desk solution with quick and easy USB-C® connectivity that can power a connected laptop up to 65W.

HP also showcased some top-of-the-range accessories, including the HP 635 Multi-Device Wireless Mouse, the perfect, ultra-small travel companion with year-long battery life and the ability to connect with up to three different devices with the USB® nano dongle or Bluetooth® for uninterrupted transitions between the PC and tablet. Also on display is the HP Renew Travel 15.6-inch backpack and laptop bag, the environmental-friendly bag made fiber materials obtained by recycling plastic bottles.

Commenting on HP’s insights-driven services, Cho said: “HP Smart Support provides fast resolution to IT-related issues to keep employees up and running.

Built on HP’s focus on insight-driven innovations, the new solution puts the power of insights and AI into the hands of its customers through cloud-based telemetry.

Smart Support securely provides HP Support Agents with device health insights and configuration data for them to quickly review, diagnose, and troubleshoot device-related issues to keep support calls short giving employee’s time back to get work done. This new option can be downloaded on select HP commercial devices.

Also the HP Business Boost offers unique support for SMBs to help manage remote workers to be productive from wherever they are working with a simple solution for out-of-the-box PCs and printers”.