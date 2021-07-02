HP unveils new monitors for work, school, play

With more businesses and organisations announcing strategies for hybrid work environments and students continuing to look at hybrid learning for the autumn, HP announced new commercial and consumer displays – the HP E24mv G4 Conferencing Monitor and the HP M27fd USB-C Monitor, both designed to address hybrid work and flexible learning environments.

“The way we work, learn, and play has forever changed. Displays have become centerpieces for business workers and lifelong learners as they navigate their work and school days in hybrid environments,” said Joanne Bugos, global head of Personal Systems Displays Solutions, HP Inc. “Whether you want to collaborate or be productive on any device, HP has the perfect display to fit your life.”

With more than 70% of people judging others based on audio and video quality, it’s no surprise that 50% of people want their conferencing equipment to make them look like themselves and help them sound more confident. People want to make personal connections, and technology that helps bridge the physical distance between team members and coworkers is critical.

The HP E24mv G4 FHD Conferencing Monitor is the world’s first Zoom certified monitor so users can expect a superb conferencing experience with technologies designed to work seamlessly with Zoom.

“We are excited to introduce the first Zoom Certified collaboration display for the personal workplace – the HP E24mv Conferencing Monitor,” said Eric Yu, Head of Hardware Partnership, Zoom. “This is the first certification of its kind, involving extensive testing. Zoom is committed to providing video communications that empower people to accomplish more.”

The E24mv Conferencing Monitor is perfect for home and office workers who want to feel confident going into every video conference. Users can present their best self with a 5MP camera for high quality video chatting and the independent tilt option on the camera provides better facial focus while improved sensors pick up more colour and light, making it the world’s most advanced webcam in a conferencing monitor.

The built-in speakers and dual microphones deliver and pick up rich, life-like sound so users never miss a word, and the HP Eye Ease always-on blue light technology and four-way ergonomics provide comfort throughout long workdays.

With 33% of students using Chromebooks for school and 37% of students wishing they had an external monitor to use, both students and individuals working from home want a reliable set up that allows parents and kids to work, learn and play from home. And with kids learning and parents working on Chromebooks and other devices, there is a need for a monitor that can easily work with both environments.

The HP M27fd USB-C Monitor is the company’s first Works With Chromebook certified monitor that connects to a Chromebook out of the box, with no additional setup or troubleshooting required. The Works With Chromebook certification signifies the product has been tested by Google to meet specific connectivity, input, and power requirements so users have a seamless and compliant pairing experience.

Built to work on Chrome OS for full-functionality of Google suite, this monitor also works with any USB-C capable laptop to connect and power the PC in one simple, single cord set up. This monitor also has HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe® certified technology that reduces blue light without impacting the colours shown. It is sustainably made containing recycled materials and ocean bound plastics, and packaged in 100% recyclable packing. When paired with other Works With Chromebook certified accessories like the HP Wireless Mouse 220, the M27fd USB-C monitor offers a seamless connection and friendly user experience with a Chromebook.

The HP M27fd USB-C Monitor is available now, while the HP E24mv G4 Conferencing Monitor is expected to be available in August this year.