HP unveils new Spectre x360 14 laptop for home use

HP Inc has unveiled the HP Spectre x360 14, offering the viewability of a 15-inch device with the mobility of a 13.5-inch form factor for the ultimate browsing, reading, editing, and viewing experience.

Also announced is HP’s expanded 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor Spectre and ENVY line up, packed with incredible performance gains and increased battery life for the perfect work-at-home lifestyle.

The company also announced HP’s expanded 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor Spectre and ENVY line up, packed with incredible performance gains and increased battery life for the perfect work-at-home lifestyle for Nigerians.

HP is creating devices like the new HP Spectre x360 14 to be adaptive and smart, with the use of intelligent features – like performance management and new AI-based audio capabilities – to anticipate needs before the user does.

“On-the-go computing takes on new meaning as today’s users demand devices that can accommodate a variety of use cases and environments within their homes,” said Kevin Frost, global lead and general manager, Consumer Personal Systems, HP Inc.

“HP is listening to its users in real time, offering the most intelligent Spectre yet – designed to seamlessly adapt and anticipate the needs and demands of its users, from intelligent audio features like AI Noise Removal for more immersive and engaging Zoom calls to solutions like Smart Sense that automatically adjust settings on the device for improved performance,” he added.

The Spectre x360 14 offers roughly 20% more vertical viewing space than a 16:9 ratio – perfect for browsing, reading, and editing content for greater productivity and efficiency. It’s like working with an A4 size paper to easily write, sign documents, or sketch ideas out digitally. A 90.33% screen-to-body ratio (STBR) and 100% colour calibration with a Delta E of less than two for accurate, lifelike colours.

Optional OLED display for an incredible 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut for brighter, richer colours on the screen. Spending more time in front of a device can often mean exposure to harmful blue lights but the OLED panel shifts the display spectrum to reduce the blue light, and still delivers vibrant colour vividly on the Spectre x360 14, which comes with both TUV and Eyesafe® certifications.

The first Spectre with an all-in-one keyboard, featuring a power button, new camera shutter button, HP Command Center, a mute mic, as well as a fingerprint reader.

HP’s innovative use of natural, renewable materials in the device’s keyboard scissors cut the equivalent of nearly 600kgs of coal being burned in CO2 emissions over the lifetime of the device. Additionally, the packaging uses biodegradable molded fiber instead of plastic foam.

Co-engineered with Intel, the Spectre x360 14 has been tested, tuned, and verified to meet the requirements of the Intel® Evo™ platform, ensuring it meets Intel’s hardware specifications and key experience targets for responsiveness, instant wake, battery life, and fast charge.

The Spectre x360 14 comes with the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor that delivers an 34% performance improvement, and 79% performance gains with discrete-level integrated Intel® Iris® Xe graphics versus last year’s Spectre x360 13.

With up to 17 hours of battery life, this device can follow you throughout the home or wherever you want to go. Working from home requires a consistent, fast connection and the Spectre x360 14 delivers with 3x faster connection speeds with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

The device also supports Thunderbolt™ 4 for fast signalling data rates to send and receive large files like videos, photos, and movies in seconds.

The Spectre x360 14 is perfect for creation and Adobe Fresco qualified, with apps in the Adobe Creative Cloud, Premiere Rush, Premiere Pro, Creative Cloud Photography Plan, and Acrobat Standard free during a 30-day trial period.

The Spectre x360 14 offers a host of intelligent features and software capabilities designed to seamlessly adapt to a user based on the activities and apps being used at a given time. These features include: Intelligentially manage power management to optimise productivity with smarter features in-bag detection using Intel® Dynamic Tuning to avoid overheating or battery drain when the device is in a bag, and quick hot key access on the all-in-one keyboard for HP Command Center to easily select features like Power Saver mode. Help protect the health of the battery with the Adaptive Battery Optimizer.

Focus Mode for multitasking and productivity, dimming the background apps not in use while keeping the app currently being used bright. This helps battery life by dimming other parts of the screen that are not in use, which is also great for privacy.

AI Noise Removal with Intel® GNA 2.0 for intelligent adaptive noise cancellation, to mute any background noise automatically across communication apps Microsoft Teams and Zoom and audio outputs and inputs like speakers, headphones, and the mic.

Also available this Fall are select HP Spectre and ENVY notebooks with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, and Intel® Evo™ platform verification, designed for users seeking the best in performance, versatility, and mobility for their digital pursuits. These devices include:

· HP Spectre x360 13: The impressively mobile convertible is even more powerful with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, with a 35% CPU performance improvement versus the previous generation to tackle demanding tasks like photo editing or 3D creation, and offers up to 16.5 hours of battery life.

· HP ENVY x360 13: Available for the first time with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, the adaptive, mobile design of this convertible PC is perfect for creators working from home, with HP MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen support, up to 12.75 hours of battery life, and privacy features like a camera shutter, fingerprint reader, mute mic, and HP Sure View button built into the all-in-one keyboard.

· HP ENVY 13: Updated with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics this elegant and powerful creator device features an 88% screen-to-body ratio, up to 13 hours of battery life, up to 4K UHD display, fast signaling data speeds and 5K display output with Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.