Hyundai Motor, Sony Pictures Entertainment announce multi-picture promotional partnership

Hyundai Motor Company and Sony Pictures Entertainment on Monday announced they have entered into a unique and unprecedented multi-picture promotional partnership that would feature the automaker’s new models and technologies in upcoming Sony Pictures productions.

Under the deal Hyundai Motor will also offer substantial marketing support and the companies will collaborate on a wide range of ancillary content-creation.

The partnership will marry Sony Pictures IP with Hyundai Motor’s technology and designs, building on the cinematic quality of the studio’s big-screen fare and bringing to life the automaker’s human-centered future mobility vision dedicated to revitalizing cities and galvanizing urban air mobility.

The partnership will offer a wide range of opportunities to leverage Sony Pictures IP for marketing content and immersive entertainment, collaborate on infrastructure and vehicular concepts for Sony Pictures movies, co-create virtual reality and gaming experiences, and co-produce events, among other opportunities.

Hyundai Motor’s new models and technologies will be featured in five upcoming Sony Pictures films including Uncharted (July 2021); the sequel to Spider-Man.

Far From Home (November 2021); the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (October 2022); and other tentpoles to be determined.

“This strategic partnership with Sony Pictures will allow customers to understand and experience our human-centered future mobility vision through innovative vehicles and technologies, illuminating a way forward for transforming how we move, interact, and design our lives for optimal benefits. We will offer various ways to inspire our customers and movie fans around the globe,” said Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor.

“This deal embodies the true definition of the word partnership,” said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management, and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment. “The deal has many layers, including substantial marketing support, but its real potential and impact come from groundbreaking content that we will develop together.”

At CES 2020, Hyundai Motor Company unveiled its innovative vision for urban mobility to help revitalize human-centered future cities.

The three-pronged approach to realize the vision includes A) Urban Air Mobility (UAM), a new form of mobility utilizing air space to drastically reduce transit time B) Purpose Built Vehicle (PBV), an eco-friendly urban mobility device allowing customization for diverse lifestyles and C) Hub, a space for mobility transfer and community activities.