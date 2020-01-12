Hyundai Motor unveils human-centred future mobility vision at CES 2020

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled at CES 2020 its innovative vision for urban mobility to help vitalize human-centred future cities.

To realize the vision, Hyundai Motor showcased three mobility solutions, comprising Urban Air Mobility (UAM), Purpose Built Vehicle (PBV) and Hub, a place for mobility transfer and community activities.

Based on these mobility solutions, Hyundai aims to free future cities and people from constraints of time and space and allow them to create more value in their lives.

The company will also accelerate the implementation of its brand vision ‘Progress for Humanity’ and transform itself into a ‘Smart Mobility Solution Provider’.

Working closely together, UAM, PBV and Hub play key roles in vitalizing human-centered future cities and enriching people’s lives.

UAM connects the sky and the ground, while PBV links people to people on the road. These two smart mobility solutions connect at the Hub, which will be installed across future cities to form a mobility ecosystem.

With this smart mobility vision built around the UAM-PBV-Hub network, Hyundai has outlined its commitment to provide customers seamless mobility and a differentiated mobility experience.

The vision is also in line with the company’s mid-term innovation plan ‘Strategy 2025’ to shift to its business structures based on two pillars – ‘Smart Mobility Device’ and ‘Smart Mobility Service’.

“For our smart mobility solutions, we considered what truly matters in cities and in people’s lives. UAM, PBV, and Hub will revitalize cities by removing urban boundaries, giving people time to pursue their goals, and creating a diverse community. Our goal is to help build dynamic human-centered future cities and continue our legacy of progress for humanity. CES 2020 is just the start and we will continue to realize this vision,” said Euisun Chung, Executive Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group.