I can’t restore security in Imo State without help – Gov. Uzodinma

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has called on fellow leaders to join hands to bring an end to the insecurity in the state, noting that himself alone cannot restore security.

He made the appeal on Tuesday while addressing journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House.

Governor Uzodinma called on stakeholders including traditional rulers, religious leaders and politicians, to engage more with the issues in order to engender peace in the country.

He also stated that former political office holders who have failed to speak out against the security crisis in the country have questions to answer.

According to him, if all leaders speak out condemning perpetrators of insecurity, a lot of changes would be visible.

“Anybody worth his onions as a leader should be able to speak out. How many of them are speaking out.

“How many of them are condemning what is going on. rather what you see is leaders fanning the embers of insecurity, the governor said.

He also stated that anyone found culpable in the destruction of government property would be made to face the full wrath of the law.