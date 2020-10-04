I caught my estranged wife in bed with a married man – Fani-Kayode

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed he caught his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, in bed with a married man.

Fani-Kayode disclosed this in a Tweet on Saturday while reacting to a video posted by an online newspaper, Sahara Reporters, which showed both estranged lovers exchanging words.

The couple, who have four children together, parted ways recently when their differences got of hand.

“@SaharaReporters posted a video which supposedly depicts me ABUSING my estranged wife. This is nothing but a propaganda video. There was NO physical abuse. I simply took the phone from her to stop her from recording me after catching her in bed with a married man days earlier,” the ex-minister wrote on his verified Twitter account, @realFFK.

He added, “…I repeat there was NO physical abuse whatsoever and she had been insulting and subjecting everybody, including family members, staff and children, to PHYSICAL and VERBAL abuse the whole day. As usual, it was a nightmare!2/3

…My words in the video are self explanatory. I urge those thet (sic) watched it to listen to those words carefully. I told her that everyone wanted peace except for her and all she did was indulge in scandal after scandal. I have NEVER physically abused my estranged wife.”