The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu said he did not have any private conversation with the former President Olusegun Obasanjo when the former Nigerian leader met with the Ohanaeze chieftains behind closed doors in Owerri, Imo State capital, on Friday.

Iwuanyanwu stated this in an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday.

Recall that Obasanjo had met with the Ohanaeze chieftains at the residence of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

According to the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okey Emuchay, who spoke with journalists on the outcome of the visit, “issues of mutual interest” were discussed by the former President and Ohanaeze chieftains at the meeting.

According to Emuchay, the meeting was symbolic and crucial, as fruitful deliberations were held.

He, however, did not give further details on what was discussed during the courtesy visit.

Emuchay said, “Issues of mutual interest were discussed, and the Ohanaeze PG informed Chief Obasanjo that Nigeria should erect monuments in his name for the sacrifices he has made.

“Iwuanyanwu had recalled Obasanjo’s role in ending the civil war with the slogan of no victor no vanquished; repayment of huge external debts and recovery of the economy during his time as President.

“He informed the former President that the Igbo nation will bestow honour on him appropriately.”

The former President was accompanied by Chief Oyewole Fasawe; while some Igbo leaders and Ohanaeze chieftains who were at the meeting included Emuchay; former Minister for Aviation, Kema Chikwe; Bishop Sunday Onuoha, Fidelis Ozichukwu; and Chief Tony Ukasanya, among others.

Iwuanyanwu has been at the forefront of championing the cause of Ndigbo including seeking the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

The Ohanaeze leader has for long been advocating the development of South East as a major Industrial hub in the West African sub-region while urging Ndigbo to begin to invest at home.