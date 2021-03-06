I had tested positive for coronavirus once – Obasanjo

Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has narrated how he once tested positive for deadly Coronavirus.

He disclosed this on Friday while celebrating his 84th birthday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Southwest Nigeria.

The former president said it would surprise the well wishers to know that he tested positive for COVID-19.

He said he invited officials to come and test him on a Saturday and that he did not get the result until the following Wednesday.

“It came out positive but I didn’t see any symptoms. They came three days after they tested me and said I am negative – that is three days after I tested positive,” he explained.

Obasanjo said his daughter, Iyabo, an epidemiologist, when he called her to explain, said it might be they tested him at the later stage of his being positive.

He said he told her that he had no symptoms and that she said it could be a faulty result.

“But I was tested positive. Since then, I have tested three times negative; so, if you want to come near me, you can come near me,” he said.

According to Obasanjo, there was nothing to worry about, saying that when he was tested positive, his household members were running from him.

He said he told them to stay in their place “while I stay in mine.