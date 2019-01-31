I have never been corrupt, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that in all the positions he has held in the country, he has never been convicted of corruption.

He made the declaration at Abakaliki Township Stadium, Ebonyi State, during the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential campaign.

He said, “I can assure you that I, as the President today has never been in a position of abusing trust. As a governor of the whole six North Eastern states, as Minister of Petroleum for over three years and as a former Head of State. I was arrested, detained, investigated but they never found anything against me.”

He recalled that when he came for campaign in 2015, he promised three things, first being to tackle the security situation in the country and that at a time 17 local governments in the North East were under the control of Boko Haram but as at today, there is no local government under the control of the terrorists.

Buhari also said that with favourable weather, Nigeria has achieved food security and no longer imports rice, adding that the money saved from importations is now being used for infrastructural development.

He added: “Fighting corruption is a very difficult process but we are doing our best by trying to reorganize the Nigerian police or and the judiciary itself.

“Because, we appointed people that went into public office without their own houses, without even maybe good cars but within three years they built houses in Abuja, opened accounts in Europe or America and we cannot touch them.

“But when we discover what they have, we take them to court and when we take them to court we hope they will be prosecuted and then we will punish them.”

National chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, accused the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar of working for foreign interest.

“The right to defend Nigeria’s sovereignty is not negotiable,” he said.

APC state chairman, Eze Nwachukwu Eze, alleged that the civil servants in the state were short changed by the PDP administration.

He said Ebonyi would deliver at least 25 percent to ensure Buhari’s victory in the presidential election.

Senator Sonni Ogbuoji, APC governorship candidate, said: “We are resolved to lead the state to prosperity and advancement. It has been in the wrong hands since 2015.”