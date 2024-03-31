The newly appointed Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, His Majesty, Igwe Ikechukwu Asadu, has pledged to encourage Ndigbo both in Nigeria and in the diaspora to repatriate their wealth home for the development of South East region.

Igwe Asadu who is the traditional ruler of Edem Ani Ogwugwu Ancient Kingdom in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, added that he would key into the economic revamp agenda of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State to disruptively rejuvenate the economy of the State and South East in general.

He made the call at his country home on Friday during a heroic reception by his subjects following his appointment as the Chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council by Governor Mbah on Thursday.

While thanking the Governor for considering him worthy of the appointment, he called on the traditional rulers in the state for support, adding that he would make their welfare a priority.

“I am excited that the Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Barr. Peter Mbah, appointed me the Chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council. This appointment means a lot to me. It means that the dividends of democracy is reaching everywhere and it means that the government is fair and human-faced.

“My community, Edem Ani Ogwugwu Ancient Kingdom has been represented and I am particularly happy because the Governor of Enugu State is empowering the youths.

“I will bring positive changes to the traditional ruler institution in Enugu State. The Governor is purposeful, smart and mindful. I read his manifesto and I love it. I will key into it. I am experienced having worked at home and abroad. I have worked as a civil servant in Anambra and Enugu States before traveling abroad to practice Nursing for 28 years now. I will work with his economic empowerment agenda and encourage our people both home and abroad to invest in Enugu State.

“I want traditional rulers in the state to open their mind to change because change is coming. I am going to bring value and substance to the traditional ruler institution in the state” the royal father said.

While addressing pressmen at the reception programme, the traditional ruler of Iggah Ancient Kingdom in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, HRH, Igwe Herbert Ukuta, said that the appointment of Igwe Asadu, was well deserved given his human empowerment and philanthropic antecedents.

Igwe Ukuta, who was also appointed the 3rd Deputy Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council by Governor Mbah, said that Igwe Asadu would key into the governor’s disruptive innovation and would equally restore the values of traditional institution in the state.

While reacting to the development the Acting Town Union President of Edem Ani Ogwugwu Ancient Kingdom, Grace Onyishi, said the community is overwhelmed with happiness following the Igwe’s appointment. She equally called on other traditional rulers in the state to emulate Igwe Asadu, who she said “puts his community first in everything he does.”

Equally, the youth President of the community, Kenechukwu Omeje, while expressing his happiness over Igwe’s appointment, said that the youths of the community would continue to give him total support to succeed on the throne.

Omeje who lauded Governor Mbah’s foresight in the appointment said that the news has equally overwhelmed the community with joy and celebration.

Our reporter observed that the people of Edem Ani Ogwugwu Ancient Kingdom, the country home of Igwe Asadu, rolled out their drums and turned the reception their Igwe into a festival.