I was disgusted by CNN, BBC reports on #EndSARS protests – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has faulted reports of the #EndSARS protests by the foreign press.

The President especially mentioned that the reports of CNN and BBC of the #EndSARS protest were not balanced, as they failed to give attention to the Policemen that were killed.

Buhari, in a short tweet that has generated thousands of reactions from Nigerians, said: “It must be said that foreign press coverage of the ENDSARS violence was not balanced, especially from CNN and BBC.

“I was disgusted by the coverage, which did not give attention to the policemen that were killed, the stations that were burnt, and prisons that were opened.”