I will go for BBNaija if… – Eniola Badmus

Since auditions for the popular Big Brother Naija reality show began during the week, there has been palpable excitement across most social media platforms, especially by hopeful contestants and diehard fans of the show.

Actress and movie producer, Eniola Badmus, is also interested in the show as she revealed to Saturday Beats that she would like to be a housemate on the new season.

She said, “If I were not a celebrity, I would definitely go for BBNaija season six. As a matter of fact, if there is an opportunity to go into the house at any time, I will go. I am not one of the people that condemn the show. I don’t even think anyone should condemn it. Watching the show is by choice. The show is not aired on national television. It is on cable TV where one has to subscribe with money. Participating in a reality show would not be hard for me because I have being in one before. One advantage I have is that I attended a boarding school. I actually won the show I participated in but they have not given me the prize money till now. I learnt a lot of things during that reality show. The tasks challenged me and broadened my knowledge. I like reality shows because it is a way of co-existing with different people. It also teaches one how to deal with certain circumstances.

“The reality show is a go-to place for anyone who wants to be shot into the limelight. Over the years, the cash prize (of BBN) has been increasing and now, it’s N90m.”

Reacting to people who question the morality of the show, Badmus said, “I know some people have condemned the show, saying that it does not teach morals. Some people also think it is misplaced priority for a young person to desire to be on the show. But, I don’t agree with that. The show is purely for entertainment, so every bit of it has to be entertaining. There are also a lot of tasks done on the show that can be classified as educative. It preaches body positivity as well. Fans going overboard and supporting their favourites is one of the interesting aspects of the show.” – Punch.