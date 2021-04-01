I will not travel abroad for medical check-up – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday said he would not travel out of the country for medical check-up for any reason.

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari travelled out of the country to London on Tuesday for medical check up.

Wike, in a statement issued by Kelvin Ebiri, his media aide, when members of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria paid him a visit, in Port Harcourt, said the health care system in Nigeria required very serious attention.

He said it was unfortunate where the nation had been in terms of healthcare system.

Wike stated that he did not not want to comment on people who are traveling for medical check.

According to him, he had not travelled for the past two years, saying that “ff we have all these things here, why do we have to travel?

“We have all it takes to provide it. Why will I go out to do my check (overseas) when I have all the facilities in Government House? I don’t need it.”

The governor said that everything that was required for him to undergo any test is in Port Harcourt and that the resources are available.

“Why can’t we provide it for our people”, he asked.