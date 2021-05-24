I will resign if Amaechi names federal project he brought to Rivers since 2015 – Wike

…as Aguma, others join PDP

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has threatened to relinquish his position if his predecessor and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, names a federal project he has attracted to the state since 2015.

The governor spoke while receiving two former chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers, Dr. Davies Ikanya and Igo Aguma, as well as other chieftains of the party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Port Harcourt yesterday.

The governor also alleged that Amaechi claimed he sold a Dash 8 aircraft purchased by former Governor, Dr. Peter Odili administration, to the Government of Cross River at the cost of $6million, but failed to account for the proceeds of the transaction.

The governor, who cited many projects he attracted to Rivers State while he was Minister of State for Education under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, challenged Amaechi to emulate him by reviving the moribund Port Harcourt seaports to create employment opportunities for Rivers’ youths.

In his remarks, the State PDP chairman, Amb. Desmond Akawor, said the defection of Dr. Ikanya, Aguma and others marked the formal interment of the opposition party in Rivers.

Narrating his reason for leaving the APC, Ikanya explained that he could not, with good conscience, remain in a political party that was built on deception.

According to him, all the expectations that the APC will provide security, create employment opportunities and better lives of Nigerians had turned out to be a mere mirage.

Ikanya said it was regrettable that the party had been hijacked by persons, who placed their personal interests far above the party.

He used the occasion to apologise to the governor and people of Rivers for introducing the APC to the state.

On his part, Aguma accused Amaechi of brainwashing him and others to join the APC.

He called on the Attorney-General of the Federation to immediately investigate the finances of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) between 2016 and 2019.

APC chieftains, who defected to PDP were Chief Ogbogbo Nnamdi, Isobo Jack, former caretaker chairman; Paul Nwankwoala, former APC legal adviser; Faaye Franklin, Chief Andy Nweye and Alamese Martins-Yellow.

Others were Ilamabo Mirila, Dr. More Oja-Chinda, Benibo Anabraraba, Alphine Whyte and Wisdom Wakama.