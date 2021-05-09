I won’t be pressurised into marriage, says Elvina Ibru

Actress, Elvina Ibru, maintains that she would not rush to get married because of societal pressure and age.

In an interview with Sunday Scoop, she said “I know that I am controversial with my thoughts on marriage but that does not mean I don’t want to settle down. I have always stressed that ‘never say never’. People always misinterpret me on issues of marriage. I am for marriage, even though it is scary and is taken (too) seriously in Nigeria. A man gets married and his life continues normally but a woman’s marriage is supposed to change her lifestyle. This is scary and not balanced. People have said I do not encourage girls to get married but that’s not true. I have a son and when he wants to get married, I wouldn’t tell him not to. As a matter of fact, I would be very happy for him. I would only advise him not to expect his wife to change totally because they are married.

“If I meet an amazing man with God’s guidance and he proposes to me, I would accept it. However, marriage is not by force and I would not allow myself to be pressurised.”

The mother of one also noted that it could be hard for celebrities to keep relationships. She said, “My heart has been broken and I have also broken some hearts too. Nobody can go through life being completely happy. I would be 49 later this month and I have been dating since I was 20, so you can imagine all that I have gone through. But, I can tell you that I have been in love. Life is not by fame; it is by God’s grace. Because I was born into a family with a big name, it is hard to know if a man has genuine intentions towards me. People have these funny thoughts about me having it all but that is not true. I am not popular yet but some people think I am. I try to wear my heart on my sleeves and go into relationships with an open mind. For celebrities, both in Nigeria and overseas, it is hard to be in a relationship because one does not know the man’s true intention or motive. However, there are also celebrities that have been married for many years. They have shown that it is possible to find genuine love.”

Recalling her COVID-19 experience, Ibru said, “I was not scared of dying. Rather, I was scared that some people might have contracted it from me. From my symptoms, I knew I was not going to die. It did not get to my lungs, so my breathing was fine. Thankfully, everyone around me was fine, including my son.”