Igbo group wants soldiers to leave Imo community

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide has asked soldiers to leave Orlu, Imo State.

The President-General of the group, Onyeachonam Onuorah, who called for calm in the area, appealed to soldiers to vacate the town.

He said the continued presence of soldiers in Orlu and some other communities in the Orlu Local Government Area of the state was overbearing, adding, “We are not in a state of war.”

The group’s statement read in part, “It is condemnable for Governor Hope Uzodimma to lock up people in their houses for weeks without making provisions that will cushion the effects of hunger, health challenges and other untold hardship the imposed curfew has caused in the affected communities.

“We hereby caution IPOB and MASSOB to stop making unguarded statements that end up endangering the lives of Ndigbo.

“We are not at war with the Nigerian government and those instigating actions capable of making the already tensed situation in the country degenerate into a civil war should desist from such with immediate effect.

“Why are the South-East governors dying in silence? The silence of our South-East governors is no longer golden. You cannot provide your people with security; you cannot take a decision and stand by it.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide will demand the resignation of all the South-East governors since they have all resolved to die in silence. Some are even abroad and imposing curfew from there, this madness must stop.”