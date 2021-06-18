Igboho asks Buhari to order Fulanis to vacate South-West

Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to order Fulani in the Southwest to vacate the region.

Igboho, in a video, claimed that Fulani were behind banditry and kidnapping in the Southwest, hence they should vacate the region.

He warned that modalities have been put in place to monitor the implementation of his directive in the region.

Igboho said he would comb South-West forest to ensure that Fulani were evicted from the region.

He insisted that the Fulani would not be allowed to overrun the South-West.

Speaking in Yoruba, Igboho said: “How can six million Fulani people be commanding about 250 million other Nigerians?

“Tell President Buhari, if he doesn’t understand Yoruba; tell him in English Language that we don’t want Fulani bandits in our zone again.

“Work has begun already, and I will begin combing all forests in Yoruba land.

“I want all Fulani on Yoruba land to leave. I will monitor compliance with the eviction notice. I don’t issue an order without ensuring compliance.

“As from Monday, we don’t want to hear of any kidnapping in Yorubaland again. I will show them the stuff Yoruba people are made of.

“We will tell them there is a clear distinction between Yoruba and Fulani. All these weapons they are brandishing, we will collect them with ease.

“We will blow ‘wind’ into all the forests in Yoruba land. If we don’t prove to these people who we are now, they will be encroaching on our lands when we achieve our Yoruba nation.”