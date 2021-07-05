Igboho demands N500m compensation after DSS raid

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho has demanded a compensation of N500m from the Federal Government

This is for the loss he incurred and properties damaged among other things during a raid on his house in Soka, Ibadan.

Igboho made his demands in a letter through his lawyer, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN) of Chief Yomi Alliyu & CO on Saturday.

The letter was titled “Illegal gang grossly unconstitutional invasion of Sunday Igboho Residence.’’

Alliyu (SAN) in the letter also stated that during the house invasion, the DSS carted away €1,000, N2m, expensive jewellery worth millions, travel documents, amulets, Igboho’s iPhone 12 and phones of about 15 others living in the house including those killed by the officers and other yet-to-be-identified belongings.

“We hereby demand that the Federal Government orders an investigation into the actions of the various security operatives led by DSS that raided Chief Sunday Adeyemo’s house with a view to sanctioning them and release all the innocent people arrested and compensate the families of those murdered, the letter read.

“Our client should also be paid N500m as reparation for damage to his exotic cars that include Mercedes Benz G-Class and 2019 Lexus Car. We also demand a public apology.

Igboho’s lawyer in the letter noted that during Igboho’s clamor for the creation of a Yoruba nation, he always preached peace.

Aliyu (SAN) alleged that DSS operatives who raided the secessionist house were disappointed that they couldn’t allegedly find a single gun or ammunition in his client’s house.

The learned counsel said the DSS operatives arrested two police escorts of Igboho’s guests and added their “guns to those harvested from their armoury.

He said thy did this to make members of the public believe that their client keeps militia or as stated by them.

The DSS spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunaya while reacting to these allegations by Igboho’s lawyer stood by the statement they initially released after their raid.

“The statement by the services suffices. The statement also said those arrested would be charged accordingly. There would be court action.”

Afunaya revealed that investigation and forensic analysis are ongoing and there would be court action soon.