Igboho issues fresh eviction notice to killer-herdsmen in South-West

A Yoruba Freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho has given a fresh eviction notice to killer herdsmen in South West zone saying he will ensure they are all smoked out of the forests very soon.

Igboho, in an interview, anchored by his Spokesperson, Mr Oluyomi Koiki in a viral video said he would never give any order without monitoring compliance.

He said the issue of agitation for Yoruba nation is non-negotiable and no Jupiter can stop it.

The popular Yoruba man also insisted that no governor can say Yoruba nation rally must not hold in his state noting if any governor says that, it will not be obeyed because Yoruba land belongs to all Yoruba indigenes.

He further warned criminal elements hibernating in the forests to leave because henceforth, there must not be any issue of kidnapping again in the zone.

Chief Adeyemo who spoke in Yoruba said, “how can six million people be commanding about 250 million of other Nigerians. Marriage is not by force. We can’t live with you again. Yoruba nation is a vehicle of salvation and I want all Yoruba to board the vehicle and have their seats.”

On the agitation struggle, he stressed that there is no going back.

“How can we go back when we are almost in our destination. Those who have not joined us should do so now because there’s no election come 2023. Yoruba will go.”

He appealed to all youths not to insult elders in Yoruba land including the traditional rulers.

“Please, don’t insult our elders again. I don’t want anyone to cast aspersions to our traditional rulers that they have collected money. No, don’t do that. Even, if they were given money, it’s part of common wealth that was stolen.”

“Don’t fight the police or any security agents. Let’s do our rally peacefully.Tell President Buhari, if he doesn’t understand Yoruba, tell him in English Language that we don’t want bandits in our zone again. Work has begun already and as from Monday, I will begin combing all forests in Yoruba land.”

“I want all Fulani on Yoruba land to leave. I, myself will monitor compliance to the eviction notice. I don’t issue an order without ensuring compliance. As from Monday, we don’t want to hear of any kidnapping in Yorubaland again. I will show them the stuff Yoruba people are made of.”

“We will tell them there is clear distinction between Yoruba and Fulani. All these weapons they are brandishing, we will collect them with ease. We will blow ‘wind’ into all the forests in Yoruba land. If we don’t prove to these people who we are now, they will be encroaching on our lands when we achieve our Yoruba nation.”

He dared anyone who claimed to have given him money on the agitation to come forward and say it out now.

“If you know you have given me money that I should shelve Yoruba nation struggle, come out and say it now. No amount of money can stop me from going ahead with this struggle. You can’t kill me. Kill who? Throw bomb at me? If you throw bomb, I, too, will send thunder”.

On his rumoured kidnap, he dismissed it saying “no one can kidnap me. I know you Yoruba people love me. I’m not missing. We are almost there. All those who go out with me to rallies, you are safe. No policeman can arrest you. We are asking for our rights. No one can intimidate us on our father land. No governor can say we must not have rally in his state.”

“We are in Yoruba land. It will be okay if Britain or United Nations come to our aid to help us actualize it, if not we will never back down. It’s possible some political hangers-on will align with politicians because of benefits they get from them, don’t mind them; they are too minute to stop us”, he said.