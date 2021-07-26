Igboho’ll be protected by traditional institution – Olubadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has sent a delegation to Cotonou, Benin Republic, to observe the Monday court proceedings of the case involving Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Publicity to the Olubadan, Mr Adeola Oloko.

Although the monarch did not reveal the identities of the delegation, he said those to observe the court proceedings would be in court unfailingly on Monday.

Oba Adetunji was quoted to have said this at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan palace on Sunday while exchanging views with some leaders of thought, comprising the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes President General, Prince Yemisi Adeaga, first Vice President General, Dr Tirimisiyu Oladimeji; Ekefa Olubadan, Chief Lekan Alabi; Ajia Olubadan, Chief Wasiu Aderoju Alaadorin; and Mogaji Makusota, Prof. Oluwasegun Adekunle.

According to Olubadan it has become necessary in order to allay the fears of several people that he is not folding his arms over the travails of Sunday Igboho and his co-travellers.

He said, “Sunday Igboho lives in Ibadan, got married in Ibadan, rear children in Ibadan, built houses in Ibadan and as such he has the rights to be protected by Ibadan traditional institution within the ambit of the law just like any human being in Ibadan.”

Oba Adetunji, who said he was in constant touch with Yoruba prominent royal fathers, including Igboho royal crowns, allayed public fears of a repeat performance of Yoruba-Fulani coalition of 1814.

The monarch said students of Nigeria history might wish to be reminded that when some people during the period under reference chose to engage in territorial expansion to the sea, it took the Ibadan army under Balogun Oderinlo to repel the attack and stop the incursion near Osogbo.

Oba Adetunji urged the people to remain calm and law abiding, saying truth will prevail.