Ighalo scores first goal for new Saudi club

Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo on Saturday scored his first goal for his new club, Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Shabad, playing away from home defeated Al-Nassr 4-0 to stay top of the Saudi Arabia Professional league.

The Nigerian came in as a substitute, replacing Fabio Martins in the 63rd minute of the encounter.

Ighalo scored the fourth goal of the match for his new club on added time.

Al-Shabab now has 38 points from 18 games to stay top of the league, which they have won six time.

The visitor got their first goal through Banega from the penalty spot on 17 minutes while the second goal came through Guanca on 28 minutes, while the third goal was scored by Guanca again on 82 minutes.

Ighalo later took to twitter to express his happiness, saying “1st of many.”