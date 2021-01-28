IGP orders probe of female cop sacked for getting pregnant

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a probe of the sacking of a female corporal, Olajide Omolola because she got pregnant out of wedlock.

Adamu disclosed this on Tuesday while commissioning a project at the SPOs quarters on Oba Aladejobi Street, in the GRA area of Ikeja, Lagos State on Wednesday.

When told that a policewoman had been dismissed on the claim that she got pregnant out of wedlock, he said, “Let us do our own investigation and find out because whatever I say must be authoritative.”

Nigerians had been expressing outrage over the circumstances surrounding Omolola’s sacking, adding that they slammed the Nigeria Police Force over what they described as a discriminatory law and called on rights groups to fight for the woman.

The police, in a wireless message with reference number CJ:4161/EKS/IY/Vol.2/236, DTO:181330/01/2021 obtained by our correspondent said Omolola was dismissed for getting pregnant while unmarried.

The signal originated from the Department of Finance and Administration in Ado Ekiti and was addressed to the Divisional Police Officer at Iye Ekiti, where Omolola was based.

‌

The chief financial officer in Ekiti was asked to relay the information to the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System to ensure that her salary was stopped.

The document read, “Section 127 of the Police Act and Regulation against women police getting pregnant before marriage; W/PC (woman corporal) Olajide Omolola passed out of Police Training School on 24/04/2020 attached to yours, contravened above provisions.

“She stands dismissed from the Force. Debit her. Retrieve police documents in her possession with immediate effect. O/C CFO Ekiti only. You are to relay a signal to IPPIS Abuja for the stoppage of her salary with immediate effect.

“DECOMPOLS (Deputy Commissioners of Police)/ACPOLS (Assistant Commissioners of Police)/HODs/DPOs Ekiti State only. You are to lecture women police. Treat as very urgent.”