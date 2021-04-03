Iheanacho beats Harry Kane, others To EPL Player of the Month award

Nigerian forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has won the English Premier League (EPL) Player of the Month award for March 2021, beating the likes of Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City and others.

The Super Eagles star was in brilliant form for Brendan Rogders’ Leicester City during the period under review. He scored five times in three league appearances as the Foxes pushed to cement a European place.

“I’m so pleased and honoured to win this award. It’s great to be recognised, but I couldn’t have done it without the support of my team-mates and the manager,” he told the club’s website. “I’m really enjoying playing at the minute and hopefully, I can push on and help the team to finish as high as possible this season.”

During the month, he scored seven goals in four games across all competitions for the 2015/2016 Premier League champions. His volley against Burnley is also in contention for Leicester City’s Goal of the Month prize.

Other players who were nominated for the prize included Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Christensen, Leandro Trossard and Illan Meslier

The 2013 U-17 World Cup winner becomes only the fourth Nigerian to win the award. Odion Ighalo, Peter Odemwingie and Jay-Jay Okocha were the other players from the West African country to have achieved the feat during their spells in England.

Iheanacho is also the first Leicester City star to claim the prize since Jamie Vardy won it in October 2019 and the first time the 24-year-old will clinch an individual honour in the Premier League since making his debut against Watford in August 2015.

Having scored six goals in 16 league games, the Nigerian is expected to continue his fine form for the East Midlands’ team as they welcome table-topping Manchester City to the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

As a reward for maintaining his unbeaten streak, Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel was named as the Premier League Manager of the Month.

The German managed Chelsea to two wins, a draw and three clean sheets in three matches in March.

Erik Lamela’s Rabona against Arsenal also earned the Tottenham player the Goal of the Month award.