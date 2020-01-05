Ihedioha swears in nine judges

Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha has sworn in nine new judges.

Speaking at the swearing-in on Saturday, Ihedioha said the three arms of government must collaborate for good governance to thrive.

He said, “To ensure good governance, the three arms of government must coexist as separate organs of government independently, but collaboratively.

“We have reconstituted the Judicial Service Commission. The renovation of the Judges’ Quarters has begun. We have also ensured payment of salaries of judges as and when due and provided official guards for them.

“This administration achieved these within a short period of time, despite our financial constraints.

“The NJC approved nine judges for Imo State which is the highest. Rivers State got approval for four.

“This is a testimony of our unwavering resolve to entrenching the tenets of rule of law in our state which can be achieved with an efficient and formidable judiciary.”

The Chief Justice of the State, Justice Paschal Nnadi, said Ihedioha had revitalised the judiciary in the state.