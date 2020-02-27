Ikpeazu emerges Vice-Chair of PDP Governors’ Forum

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, on Wednesday, said the forum had appointed the Governor of Abia State, Mr. Okezie Ikpeazu, as the Vice Chairman of the forum

He spoke to journalists in Abuja after the meeting of the PDP-GF and the PDP National Working Committee.

Tambuwal, who is also the Governor of Sokoto State, said the forum also discussed issues about democracy in Nigeria.

He said, “We discussed about the development and the strengthening of the party and democracy in Nigeria.

“We also took advantage of this meeting to unanimously appoint the Governor of Abia State as the Vice-Chairnan of the PDPGF.”

The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, said the members of the NWC briefed Tambuwal and his colleagues.