Ikpeazu launches Abia 30-year devt plan

Governor Okezie lkpeazu has said that the 30 -year Abia State Long Term Development Plan (ABSLTDP) 2020 – 2050 would offer a blueprint to sustainable economic growth and development in governance for succeeding administrations many years to come.

Dr lkpeazu said this during the launch and public presentation of Abia State Long Term Development Plan held at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia.

The governor noted that if the development plan, which his administration had already keyed into is seriously followed and sustained by subsequent administrations, the state will be a centre of attraction and a reference point for other states yet to key into such programme. Ikpeazu, who was represented by his deputy, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, lauded the State Planning Commission for collaborating with the Partnership Initiatives in Niger Delta (PIND) and other development agencies in ensuring the successful take-off of the programme in the state.

While enjoining every Abian to own and protect the project, the governor reassured that government will do everything in its power to ensure its successful implementation.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chris Ezem described the launch of the ASLTDP in the State as a milestone achievement and thanked all that made the program a reality.