I’m proud of what Obasanjo and I did for Nigeria, says Atiku

As Nigerians go into stock-taking mode on the nation’s fortunes after 60 years of independence, former Vice President Abubakar Atiku has scored the administration, led by former President Olusegun Obasanjo high on the economy.

The former vice president was obviously reacting to the Independence Day speech by President Muhammadu Buhari, where he said, “No government in the past did what we are doing with such scarce resources. We have managed to keep things going in spite of the disproportionate spending on security.

“Those in the previous governments from 1999 to 2015, who presided over the near destruction of the country, have now the impudence to attempt to criticise our efforts. In the circumstances, a responsible government must face realities and take tough decisions.”

However, Atiku responded yesterday in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, @atiku, saying, “Between 1999 and 2007, Nigeria paid off her entire foreign debt while maintaining an unprecedented six per cent annual GDP growth.

“Those were periods of national restoration, and I am very proud of the work President Obasanjo and I did for this nation we care so much for. Facts don’t lie.”