I’m ready to negotiate with unknown gunmen, says Umahi

Chairman, South-East Governors’ Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday, said his government was ready to negotiate with unknown gunmen and empower them only if they are ready to turn a new leaf and repent.

Umahi stated this at the Grand Finale of a seven-day prayer and fasting at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, condemning the killing of policemen and burning of police stations within the Southeast region.

He reiterated the resolve of his administration to empower repentant bandits, saying that he was putting modalities in place to ensure the empowerment of 3000 Ebonyi youths including those outside the state.

“Why are we killing security agencies and burning police stations. Our people are the ones burning police stations and killing security agencies. Most of the security agents being killed are from the Southeast. We have brought war to ourselves.

“Nobody has the capacity to come and kill us here. We are the only region at war with itself and we pretend. We are the architects of our problems. When war starts, the situation will become different. No place will be the same. No herdsmen will make attempt to kill us again,” Umahi said.

Umahi also warned that herdsmen within the region must conform to the culture of the people or face the music. “Never again to killings. Let them not try it again. That rubbish must stop. This madness in this country must stop. The situation calls for repentance, it must not continue .