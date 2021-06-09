Immigration Service reopens passport application portal

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the reopening of the Passport application and payment portal effective June 8.

Service Public Relations Officer, Amos Okpu disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday and noted that the portal will begin to function at 12 midnight “to allow eligible passport applicants to apply and make payments for the various categories of passports of their choice”.

According to the statement, applications and payments for passport services shall be made through the Service website www.immigration.gov.ng. All applicants are also expected to visit the portal to apply and upload their support documents for vetting and processing.

Also, upon successful applications, applicants shall make their online booking interview/enrollment appointment on any day, time and location they consider convenient. The new timeline for passport production and issuance after a successful enrollment at the selected Issuing Centre shall be six weeks for fresh applications and three weeks for re-issue (renewal applications).

“That no applicant who is yet to make an online application and payment shall be allowed into any of the Passport Issuing Centres for Passport processing; applicants will be contacted through email and phone number they provided during application when their Passports are ready,” it said.

Passport applicants were advised to avoid patronizing touts as the process has been made seamless for effective and efficient service delivery.

Racketeers were warned to desist from acts capable of undermining the ongoing reform efforts or be prepared to face stiff sanctions.

The Passport portal was closed following the directive of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola on the 17th of May, 2021 to afford the Service the opportunity to clear the growing backlog of applications.