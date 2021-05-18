Immigration suspends issuance of new passports

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the nationwide suspension of issuance of new passports and renewal of old ones in the country.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Monday by the Deputy Comptroller General of Immigration, AB Yarima.

Yarima said that all new passports and renewals will be suspended till 1st June 2021.

This, he said will give enough time to the commission to clear all backlogs of applications before the commencement of new ones.

The statement in part reads: “The directive is to enable the commission clear all backlogs of applications sequel to the commencement of new passport regime on 1st June 2021.

“Consequently upon the foregoing, all PCOs are therefore directed to utilise this period 17th May to 31st May to ensure that all backlogs are produced and handed over to command comptrollers for collection by members of the public.”

The command, therefore, advised the public to observe strict compliance to the circular till further notice