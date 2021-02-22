Imo APC bribes our members to register, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is deceiving its members take part in its registration and membership exercise.

The Spokesman for the PDP, Ogubundu Nwadike, in a statement, on Sunday, said while some persons were being promised with a share of the recovered Abacha loot, others were told pointedly that they would only benefit from government palliatives if they registered with the APC.

The statement read in part, “The Peoples Democratic Party in Imo State wishes to alert members of the public to the dubious schemes of the APC in Imo State to hoodwink unsuspecting public to register with their party.

“Regrettably, part of their shameful strategy, having been convinced that the people have rejected them nationwide due to their failure in all indices of governance, is to induce and deceive the good people of the state with such blatant lies as; ‘there is ongoing census exercise, INEC registration and empowerment programmes.

“The APC is also desperate to procure members at all cost with such false claims as, ‘the exercise will be used for the payment of unemployment benefits, sharing of proceeds from Abacha loot, and crediting of accounts of Nigerians under the Federal Government’s empowerment programs. These are all blatant lies! Absolute falsehood! APC are known liars.”

In response, the APC Director of New Media, Cajethan Duke, described the allegations as mischievous and laced with very pedestrian, ridiculous and unfounded allegations.

The statement read in part, “An obviously confused and disoriented Imo PDP in their midday hallucination and frustration attempted to discredit the popularity of APC in the state, with their usual blatant falsehoods, designed to impugn the soaring integrity of our party and its leadership. It is regrettable that the remnants of the highly decimated PDP have continued to underestimate and undermine the sensibility of the people of Imo.”