Imo Assembly denies passing Islamic varsity bill

Imo State House of Assembly has denied passing any bill on establishment of an Islamic university in the state.

There had been speculations in the state that the assembly signed a bill for the establishment of an Islamic university.

A statement signed at the weekend by the chief press secretary of the speaker, Marcel Ekwezuo, read in part: “The Imo State House of Assembly says it did not pass any bill for the establishment of an Islamic university. Instead, the house passed bills for the establishment of Chosen University and Bishop Shanahan Polytechnic among other people-oriented bills.”