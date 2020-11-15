Imo bye-election: Okorocha vows support for Araraume

Former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, has vowed to join forces with Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, to ensure victory for Araraume in the forthcoming Imo North Senatorial bye-election.

Okorocha made the vow while meeting with his former commissioners, executives of the Imo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and selected leaders from each of the local governments in the state, yesterday in Owerri.

He regretted that Araraume did not take his advice in 2019, when he had told him to go for the Senate, recalling that if he had taken that advice, he would have become the Deputy Senate President.

The former governor also explained that the decision to work assiduously for the victory of Senator Araraume in the bye-election did not mean the collapse of the individual political structures, adding that after Araraume’s victory, the structures would return to their respective bases.