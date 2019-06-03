Imo holds retreat for state lawmakers-elect

Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has been named one of the dignitaries that will address members-elect of the state House of Assembly at a retreat being organised for the lawmakers.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Steve Osuji, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday.

Osuji said the three-day retreat which would start on Monday (today) would end on Wednesday.

He said the retreat was part of programmes designed to ensure that the new government in the state began well.

The statement read, “Apart from the keynote address, a special goodwill message will also be presented by the state ChiefJudge, Justice Pascal Nnadi.

“Some resource persons who will be on hand during the three-day session include Dr Chris Asoluka, Nnaemeka Maduagwu and Chuma Nnaji, among others.

“The retreat and orientation, apart from bringing the Imo State House of Assembly members up to speed with the procedures and processes of law-making, appropriation and oversight, it will also afford seamless interaction among the three tiers of government as a new era of government kicks off.”