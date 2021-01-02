Imo: Okorocha plans to destroy APC before defecting, says Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Friday said ex-governor Rochas Okorocha planned to destroy the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state before defecting to another party.

Uzodinma made the claim while reacting to Okorocha’s accusation on Thursday that the governor was not working for the interest of the party.

Okorocha said the APC was “no longer breathing” in the state since Uzodinma became the governor.

But Uzodinma’s Senior Special Assistant on Print Media, Modestus Nwamkpa, who reacted to Okorocha’s claims, described the former governor as a “sinking man.”

Nwamkpa said Okorocha was only angry that under Uzodinma’s watch, the APC had gained ground in the South-East, a situation which saw the defection of the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, to the party.

Nwamkpa said, “Okorocha is a sinking man. He is an internally displaced politician. He is angry that under Governor Hope Uzodinma, the APC is gaining ground in the South-East, including the defection of Governor Dave Umahi to the party.

“I am aware that Okorocha wants to leave the APC, and his plan is to destroy the party before he joins another party. But we will not let him have his way.”

Nwamkpa said that Okorocha could leave the APC quietly instead of making false claims.