Imo: Okorocha scores Uzodinma low after one year in office

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has appealed to the incumbent, Hope Uzodimma, to desist from alleging his abysmal low performance in one year was due to assessment performance within the period under review.

In a statement issued by Okorocha’s Special Adviser, Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, the former governor said Uzodinma took over from Chief Emeka Ihedioha on a clean slate, after Supreme Court’s judgment, and wondered why his case was different.

Onwuemeodo’s statement read: “The media reports, with referenced caption, had come following events to mark Hope Uzodinma’s one year in office, as Imo State governor. The referenced caption only summarised Imo people’s honest verdict on the government for the year under scrutiny.

“But reacting to the low score given to Uzodinma by well-meaning people of Imo State, one of his Special Assistant on Print Media (local), Mr. Modestus Nwankpa said: “The governor has been busy correcting anomalies meted to the state by Rochas Okorocha…

“The truth is that, if after one year, the governor’s handlers still brandish Okorocha’s name as their only defence for the government’s failure or ineptitude, then, something fundamental is obviously wrong with the administration.

“Hope Uzodinma and his media apostles should stop the blame game, which should have been over after the celebration of his 100 days in office. But, it has continued, even after one year, indicating that there is no light at the end of the tunnel.”

Okorocha insisted the “governor and his foot soldiers should go back to the drawing board. They should tell themselves the home truth and face realities on ground…”

In defence, Nwankpa said: “In eight years, Okorocha wasted Imo money to build city gates that ended up a mirage. He celebrated his birthday in over 10 different states. He converted Imo lands and property to himself. What a bracing show of wickedness and executive rascality?…”