Imo tops states with highest unemployment rates – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed three states in the country with worst unemployment cases in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The NBS had on Monday released report of unemployment in Nigeria, with 23.2 million Nigerians jobless as at the fourth quarter of last year.

The figures translate to 33.3 percent unemployment rate in the country.

Three states with the worst unemployment records are Imo, Adamawa and Cross River.

According to NBS report, Imo has the highest unemployment cases in the country.

The State has 3,739,211 working age population out of which 1,102,525 are unemployed. This represents 56.64 percent unemployment rate.

In second position is Adamawa State, with 2,895,303 working age population, with 899,636 people unemployed. This translates to 54.89 percent unemployment rate.

Cross River is the third State with high unemployment cases in the country.

The State has a working age population of 2,531,503, while 998,203 people are unemployed, which represents 53.65 percent unemployment rate.