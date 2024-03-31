As the world celebrates Easter today in commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, former President Goodluck Jonathan; President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi; state governors; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in their separate Easter messages, have urged Christians to imbibe Jesus Christ’s spirit of humility, love and sacrifice.

This is coming as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has also urged Nigerian leaders to govern with wisdom and fairness.

Also, on the occasion of Easter, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has demanded sacrifice and courage from the military, saying these are at the core of their professional calling as members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

In his Easter message released by his spokesman, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, former President Jonathan urged Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of love and sacrifice in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ and work towards the nation’s peace and prosperity.

He further encouraged Nigerians to be hopeful and tolerant of one another, adding that the nation’s challenges are not insurmountable.

“As a country, let us continue to live in faith, hope, and tolerance despite our national challenges. Let us use this period to reawaken our love for God and humanity and work toward our collective peace, unity, and prosperity,” Jonathan explained.

On his part, Akpabio said: “Just as Jesus Christ in His humility and love offered Himself for the redemption of mankind, I admonish us all to emulate Him and make sacrifices for one another.”

Also, Obi urged Christians to see the Easter victory of Jesus Christ over death as a huge motivation that a new Nigeria is possible.

Writing on his X handle, the former Anambra State governor said: “For us in Nigeria, this very significant celebration holds vital promises of victory over our present myriads of challenges, if we do not despair.”

Similarly, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki said: “As a people, we may have been stretched beyond limits occasioned by the high cost of living and other economic headwinds, but we must not lose hope. Working together in unity, we can overcome these challenges and place our country on the path of sustainable growth and development.”

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, equally extended his Easter greetings to the Christian community in the state and called for continued interfaith harmony and prayers for lasting peace in the state.

Speaking during the Easter Cantata service at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, expressed the optimism that Nigeria will emerge stronger from the current economic and security challenges.

Also, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has urged the people of the state to hold fast to their faith amid the present socio-economic challenges, saying that they would eventually become a thing of the past.

In his message, the Rivers State Governor, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, has sued for peace and unity in the state and across the country.

Fubara urged Christians to use the period to emulate Jesus Christ and walk in His examples by promoting peace, unity and living in love.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has also called on the Christian faithful in Nigeria and Imo State in particular, to use the period of the Easter celebration to renew their hope for a better tomorrow.

In the party’s Easter message by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Debo Ologunagba, the party also urged leaders at various levels of government to show more selflessness and empathy towards citizens.

Similarly, the FCT Minister, Wike has appealed to FCT residents to commemorate Easter by reflecting on the significance of the celebration as a time for reaffirming commitment to the values of compassion, forgiveness and empathy.

CAN Urges Nigerian Leaders to Govern with Wisdom, Fairness, Integrity, Compassion

In his Easter message, the President of the CAN, Daniel Okoh, also urged Christians to embody the virtues of love and the lessons of Easter.

He described the Easter season as “a timeless reminder of hope, renewal and redemption” while urging citizens to strive for peace and justice.

“In the midst of our daily challenges and triumphs, Easter stands as a timeless reminder of hope, renewal, and redemption. It is a season that calls us to reflect on the ultimate sacrifice made for humanity and the triumph of light over darkness.

“The lessons of Easter hold particular relevance for Nigerian society today. In a time marked by uncertainty, we are called to embody the virtues of love for one another. Just as Christ’s resurrection brought new life and hope to the world, so too can we, as a nation, rise above our differences and difficulties and work towards a brighter future.

“I urge all leaders, at every level, to heed the lessons of Easter and to govern with wisdom, fairness, and a genuine commitment to the common good. I call upon all citizens to embody the spirit of Easter in their daily lives and to practice sacrificial love towards one another,” CAN explained.

CDS Demands Sacrifice, Courage from Armed Forces

Meanwhile, the CDS, General Musa, has demanded sacrifice and courage from the military, saying these are at the core of their professional calling as members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

Musa said this in his Easter Message at the weekend in Abuja.

He expressed profound gratitude to God for granting them the opportunity to come together in reflection and joy to celebrate Easter.

According to him, Easter serves as a poignant reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ, because his selfless act underscores the importance of sacrifice, both individually and collectively.

“It is a time for us to acknowledge the immense love and care bestowed upon us by God year after year.

“In the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), sacrifice and courage are at the core of our professional calling.

“We willingly lay down our lives in service to our nation, especially during challenging times when collective support is crucial in tackling security challenges.

“In spite of the challenges we face as a nation, the message of Easter brings hope.

“Just as darkness gives way to light, we must remain steadfast in our resolve to overcome obstacles and strive for a brighter future,” he said.

The CDS urged all members of the armed forces to embody the message of hope, courage, and resilience.

He added that their dedication and unwavering commitment to securing Nigeria were commendable and deeply appreciated.

He pledged his commitment to nurturing an armed forces that honoured the sacrifices of fallen heroes.

Musa also remembered those who had paid the ultimate price, which he said, included those who recently lost their lives on a peace mission in Delta.

“I invite all Nigerians to join me in prayer for the souls of our fallen heroes and for strength for their grieving families.

“Their sacrifices will never be forgotten, and their memories will always be cherished.

“My special appreciation goes to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu for his leadership and unwavering support, particularly during the recent tragedy and loss of our gallant officers and men in Delta State.”

Imbibe the Spirit of Love, Unity, Martins Tells Nigerians

In a similar development, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins has urged Nigerians to make more efforts to live in the spirit of brotherly love, unity, and selfless sacrifices that the Easter event presents to them, stressing that this is an imperative for peaceful co-existence.

In his 2024 Easter message signed by the Director of Social Communications, Very Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, the prelate noted that it is only by practicing the true virtues of love for one another and empathy at this critical period that Nigerians, irrespective of their tribe and faith, can live in true peace and harmony, not minding the grave economic and security challenges that they are facing. Thisday