Independents sue Gov. Obaseki for certificate forgery

…Edo Information Commissioner also resigns

Governor Godwin Obaseki has been dragged before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, accused of certificate forgery and perjury.

The case was filed on 29 May.

The plaintiffs in the case are Edobor Williams, Ugbesia Abudu Godwin and Amedu Dauda Anakhu.

Joined as defendants are the All Progressives Congress (APC), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Inspector- General of Police (IGP).

The litigants want the court to determine whether Obaseki presented a fake University of Ibadan certificate to run for election in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr Paul Ohonbamu, on Thursday resigned his appointment.

Ohonbamu is the second cabinet member to resign. His resignation came after that of the former Chief of Staff to Governor Obaseki, Mr Taiwo Akerele.

The former commissioner who is a lawyer by training, said in his resignation letter, “Whether we shall meet again, I know not, therefore our everlasting farewell take. If we do meet, why? We shall smile, if not, it is true this parting was well made.

“I hereby tender my letter of resignation as a commissioner in Edo State to His Excellency, Mr Godwin Obaseki, this 4th day of June, 2020. Without setting a precedent, I have decided to step aside as cabinet member and operate outside it for the general good of Edo State and pursuit of happiness for the citizens.”

When contacted, Ohonbamu confirmed his resignation but declined to make further comments.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, has since approved the appointment of Mr. Stewart Efe as Ohonbamu’s replacement.

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie.