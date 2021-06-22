INEC announces date to begin e-Registration for CVR

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will open an online portal for eligible voters who are currently not on the country’s voter’s register, to get registered ahead of the General Election in 2023.

INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu stated this at a consultative meeting with media practitioners in Abuja on Monday.

He noted that the portal will help address the challenge of over-crowding at the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) centres.

According to him, the commission will continue the exercise on a quarterly basis for one year, beginning from Monday, June 28, 2021.

“Registration of eligible Nigerians as voters is one of the immediate tasks before the commission. Consequently, in the next one week, from Monday, June 28, the commission will resume continuous voter’s registration.”