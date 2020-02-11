INEC announces fresh recruitment

The Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) on Monday announced the recruitment of Registration Area Officers, Administrative Officer and Executive Officers in all local government areas of the country.

The agency asked interested candidates to log on to its http://portal www.inecnigeria.org http://www.inecrecruitment.com to complete the prescribed application free of charge.

Applicants should not be above 35 years while the experienced applicants should not be above 45, INEC said in a newspaper advertorial on Monday.

“Applicants must possess Nation Certificate Examination or Nation Diploma (ND) with a minimum of two years post-qualification cognate experience,” INEC added.