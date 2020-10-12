INEC declares Akeredolu winner of Ondo governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu winner of the governorship election held in Ondo State on Saturday.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Idowu Abel Olayinka, Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, declared Akeredolu winner of the poll, having polled majority of the votes.

Akeredolu polled 292,830 votes to defeat Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP, who scored 195,791 votes, while Agboola Ajayi of ZLP, got 69,127 votes.

The Governor posted his biggest win in his own Owo LG where he polled 35,957 to defeat Eyitayo Jegede of PDP who scored 5,311 while Agboola Ajayi of ZLP got 408.

Akeredolu also got massive votes in Akoko South West, polling 21,232 votes as against 15,055 votes scored by Jegede and 2,775 votes gotten by Ajayi.

In Akoko North West, Akeredolu polled 15,809 votes to trounce Jegede, who got 10,320 votes, while Ajayi scored 3,477 votes.

Akoko North East also gave Akeredolu a wide margin victory, polling 16,572 as against 8,380 votes gotten by Jegede and 3,532 votes scored by Ajayi.

In Ile Oluji-Oke Igbo LG, the APC candidate garnered 13,278 votes to emerge winner. Jegede polled 9,231 votes.

In Ifedore LG, Akeredolu lost to Jegede by polling 9,350 votes, while Jegede polled 11,852 votes and Ajayi, 1,863 votes.

Akeredolu also won Irele LG, scoring 12,643 votes while Jegede polled 5,493 votes and Ajayi scoring 5,904 votes.

Ondo East LG was won by Akeredolu, polling 6,484, while Jegede got 4,049 votes and Ajayi, 3221 votes.

Akure North was won by Jegede, who scored 12,263. Akeredolu polled 9,546 votes in that LG, while Ajayi garnered 1,046 votes.

In Idanre LG, Akeredolu emerged winner, polling 11,286 to defeat Jegede, who got 7,499 votes and Ajayi, who scored 3,623 votes.

In Akoko South East, the APC candidate triumphed, garnering 9,419 votes to emerge winner, while Jegede scored 4,003 and Ajayi, 2,004 votes.

Jegede recorded a landslide in his Akure South LG, polling 47,627 votes to defeat Akeredolu, who scored 17,277 votes and Ajayi, 2,236 votes.

In Ose LG, Akeredolu polled 15,122 votes to defeat Jegede, who scored 8,421 votes and Ajayi, who garnered 1,083 votes.

Likewise, the APC candidate also won in Okitipupa LG, where he scored 19,266 votes, with his opponents, Jegede polling 10,367 votes and Ajayi, 10,120 votes.

In Ondo West, Akeredolu floored Jegede, garnering 15,977 votes, while the PDP candidate scored 10,627 votes and Ajayi, 10,159 votes.

In Odigbo LG, the APC candidate polled 23,571 votes to floor Jegede, who garnered 9,485 votes and Ajayi, who scored 6,540 votes.

Akeredolu also won in Ilaje LG, polling 26,657 votes to defeat Jegede, who scored 11,128 votes and Ajayi, polling 4,405 votes.

In Ose Odo LG, the APC candidate polled 13,383 votes to floor Jegede, who garnered 4,680 votes and Ajayi, 4,760 votes. – The News.