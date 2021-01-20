INEC schedules Anambra guber poll for Nov 6

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the Anambra State governorship elections for November 6, 2021.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman (Information and Voter Education Committee), Festus Okoye, made the announcement in a statement issued on Tuesday after its meeting in Abuja.

According to him, the meeting deliberated on a wide range of issues, including the issuance of the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the Anambra State governorship election.

He said, “By virtue of Section 178(1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Section 25(7) and (8) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended), election into the office of a state governor shall hold not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the term of office of the last holder of the office.

“Constitutionally and statutorily, the tenure of the Governor of Anambra State will expire on March 17, 2021 and the earliest date for the election into the office of Governor, Anambra State, shall be October 18, 2021 and the latest date for the election shall be February 15, 2022.

“In the exercise of the powers conferred on it by the constitution, the Electoral Act and all other powers enabling it in that regard, the commission has fixed November 6, 2021, as the date for the conduct of the Anambra State governorship election. Consequently, the commission hereby issues the timetable and schedule of activities for the election.

“By the timetable and schedule of activities, the commission will issue the statutory notice for election June 9, 2021. The collection of Forms EC9 (formerly CF001) and EC9B (formerly CF002) for the election will take place on June 10, 2021 and the conduct of party primaries and resolution of disputes arising from the primaries will take place June 10 – July 1 2021.

“The personal particulars of the candidates will be published on July 16, 2021 and the parties will commence campaigns on August 8, 2021. The final list of nominated candidates will be published on October 7, 2021.