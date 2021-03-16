InfraCorp: CBN extends deadline for expression of interest

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the deadline with respect to call for expressions of interest for appointment as independent infrastructure asset manager for the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Limited.

It stated this in a report titled ‘Extension of deadline with respect to call for expressions of interest for appointment as independent infrastructure asset manager for the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Limited’.

The report read, “Reference is made to the request by the promoters (the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Africa Finance Corporation, and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority), for expressions of interest from qualified asset managers active in the infrastructure sector to manage the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Limited.

“This communique is to convey an extension to the deadline for receipt of final proposals in response to the detailed Request for Proposals from 12noon Nigerian time on 16 March 2021 by two weeks to 12noon Nigerian time on 30 March 2021.

“The process remains the same such that upon expression of interest through InfraCorp@cbn.gov.ng, the promoters shall share a detailed RfP document providing potential asset managers with the necessary information to prepare appropriate proposals in line with the promoters’ requirements.”