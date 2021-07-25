Insecurity began in Imo after implementing White Paper on land –Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Saturday, insisted that insecurity in the state was political.

Uzodinma spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting held in Owerri, the state capital, saying the activities of unknown gunmen began immediately after he started implementing the White Paper on land in the state.

The governor, however, vowed that nothing would make him back away from securing the patrimony of the state stolen by some persons.

He said, “It is important to say that insecurity started in Imo State immediately after I started the implementation of the White Paper on land.

“But let me say this, I will leave no stone unturned in making sure that all Imo stolen patrimony are recovered. Let me call on those who are politically sponsoring insecurity in the state to desist from doing so because I am committed to serving Imo people.

“I challenge anybody to prove me wrong because I have not stolen any land belonging to the state or our patrimony. I am committed to our mantra of recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction.”

Uzodinma also said the internally generated revenue of the state had increased from N600m per month when he assumed office to N1bn.

An elder statesman, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, said the people of the state were happy with the governor.

A former governor of the state, Ikedi Ohakim; President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor; former Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro; and senator representing Imo North, Frank Ibezim, said Uzodinma was on the right track.