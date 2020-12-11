Insecurity: Buhari committed to parliamentary processes, says presidency

The Presidency on Friday says President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to ‘parliamentary processes’.

This is coming a day after Buhari shunned an invitation to appear before the House of Representatives on the worsening security situation in the country.

Buhari’s refusal to attend the sitting on Thursday despite earlier revelation by one of his aides, Lauretta Onochie, that he would honour the lawmakers’ invitation had attracted censure from some Nigerians including members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party who said the President shunned the sitting because he had nothing to say.

However, in a string of tweets today, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said his principal was committed to parliamentary processes.

He also warned those issuing threats to the president to take certain actions to desist from such.

Shehu wrote, “The Presidency responds to the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the President to do one thing or another or else, in their language, ‘the nation will break up’.