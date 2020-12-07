Insecurity: Buhari not an invalid – Governors

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, said President Muhammadu Buhari was capable of delivering on the responsibilities of his office.

“I meet President Muhammadu Buhari from time to time on behalf of my colleagues and there is nothing to suggest that the President is (an) invalid or incapable of delivering on the responsibilities of his office,” the Ekiti State governor said on Sunday.

Fayemi was reacting to a statement credited to the Peoples Democratic Party caucus in the House of Representatives declaring the President as incompetent over his failure to secure lives and property in the country.

At least 43 rice farmers were beheaded by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State last week. The PDP caucus in the House had slammed the president over the attack.

Reacting today, Fayemi said the president is committed to defeating the insecurity challenge confronting the country.

The governor, who spoke on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme monitored by The PUNCH, also urged the opposition lawmakers to be constructive in their criticisms of the president.

He said, “Our country has challenges and let’s deal with the challenges. We may have subjective or objective criticisms of the president, that is within the realms of politics and public service and I am sure the president doesn’t mind that. However, when we want to do it, let’s be constructive. It’s the Office of the President that you are denigrating when you do that; it is not his person.”

“If the PDP caucus in the House of Reps feels they are empowered to start an impeachment process, that is their prerogative but the matter of security is beyond partisan politics,” he added.

Fayemi further advised the PDP members in the various security committees in the National Assembly to contribute their quota on how to defeat the insecurity menace in the country. – Punch.